COVID-19: We Have Commenced Distribution Of Palliatives Worth N10.9 Billion – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the commencement of the disbursement of the sum of N10.9 Billion to households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as palliatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this on Tuesday while delivering a speech, on the first day of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

President Buhari expressed that the disbursement of the sum is part of efforts to reduce the suffering of Nigerians imposed by the COVID-19.

While speaking, President Buhari also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to working other member states to uplift the lives of its citizens.

“I should also state that Nigeria is committed to working with other Member States in the spirit of global cooperation and solidarity to promote human health and general well-being.

“Nigeria will continue to partner with the WHO and some countries to ensure accelerated development and manufacturing, as well as uninhibited supply of safe and effective Coronavirus vaccines to all,” he said.