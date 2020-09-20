COVID-19: Lagos Govt Reopens Cinemas, Gyms

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reopening of cinemas and gyms, with a maximum of 33 per cent occupancy.

The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Government, Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing at the Statehouse, Marina on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu however pointed out there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats at the cinema.

He stated that in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.

The Governor said, “Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of 33% occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.’’