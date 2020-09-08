COVID-19: It Costs N400,000 To Treat Each Patient, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that the government spends at least N400,000 to treat a COVID-19 patient in the state.

El-Rufai, on Monday, spoke at an executive committee meeting with traditional rulers in Kaduna which was chaired by Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The governor expressed that telling patients to take responsibility of the medical bills would lead to widespread of the deadly virus.

He called on northern traditional rulers not to relent in spearheading the campaigns to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the region.