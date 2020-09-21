COVID-19: Cross River Govt Kicks Against Stigmatisation, Urges Residents To Get Tested

The Cross River Government has kicked against stigmatisation of people with COVID-19 in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu stated this on Monday while sensitizing the residents of Yakurr and Abi Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr. Edu while sensitizing the residents of the area pointed out that the disease is not a death sentence, rather residents should go for test to know their status.

She went on to emphasize the need for leaders within the communities to get involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, ways to prevent the disease, and preventable deaths adding that testing centres have been established in both communities.

She also reiterated the need to strengthen the health system and promote health within the communities.