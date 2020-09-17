Court Orders Resident Doctors To End Strike

The National Industrial Court has ordered that members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off their current nationwide strike.

Recall that the doctors embarked on industrial action on September 7, 2020.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima issued the order in a ruling on an ex-parte application filed by two civil society groups, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, and the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture.

NARD, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige are the respondents of the suit.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Galadima ordered the resident doctors to immediately resume their duties pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already fixed for October 8.