Court Fines Senator Abbo N50m For Assaulting Woman Over Sex Toy

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered Senator Elisha Abbo, to pay N50m as compensation to Osimibibra Warmate for assaulting her at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Mr. Abbo is the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial at the National Assembly.

In July 2020, a magistrate court in Zuba found the senator not guilty of criminal assault.

However, Warmate proceeded to file a fundamental human right suit marked CV/2393/19 before the FCT High Court.

Delivering judgment on Monday, the judge found Abbo guilty and ordered him to pay the sum to the young lady.