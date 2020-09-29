Court Dismisses Mailafia’s Application Seeking To Stop Police Invitation

The application filed by a former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, challenging the invitation by the police has been dismissed by a High Court in Abuja.

Recall that after his third invitation by the Department of State Security (DSS) after alleging that a Northern Governor sponsors Boko Haram, the former CBN chief approached the court for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing as well as challenging the invitation by the police.

However, ruling on the case on Tuesday, Justice Arum Ashoms dismissed the application for lack of merit and in its entirety.

He ruled that the police has the constitutional powers to investigate and invite citizens to investigate allegations especially as it bothers on security issues.