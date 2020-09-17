Contractors Failed Lagos-Ibadan Railway Track Inspection Deadline – Amaechi

On Wednesday, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, conducted a train inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

With the Minister and top management staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation on board, the train left Iddo station before midday.

While on tour, the Minister revealed that the contractors working on the 156km modern rail project failed to meet the deadline for inspection.

The Minister had in August set a December deadline for the completion of the three mega stations at Ebute Metta, Kajola and Omi-Adio in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states and a September deadline for seven minor stations.

The Minister expressed that he wants the Lagos-Ibadan rail to be completed at the scheduled time, saying he wants to “move out of Lagos.”