Continue Your Good Works – Akeredolu To Bello

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on his victory at the supreme court.

Akeredolu urged Bello to continue his good work following the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Akeredolu made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye.

He expressed that the Supreme Court’s judgments have boosted confidence in the judiciary.

He said the victory would ensure Bello continue his developments and consolidate on the various people-oriented projects executed.

He enjoined the Kogi Governor to continue with the good governance that endeared him to the people of the state and wished the administration success in its drive to ensure all-round development of the state.