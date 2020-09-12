Comedienne Maraji Breaks Down In Tears After Boyfriend Of 2 Years Dumps Her

Popular Instagram comedienne and skit maker, Maraji, recently opened up about how her boyfriend of two years left her for someone else.

The skit maker, who is heartbroken, shared sad story with her social media fans and followers as she pointed out that her life is far from perfect.

In the video sighted on social media, the comedienne broke down in tears as she revealed she got dumped by her longterm boyfriend in August for ‘no reason’.

“Recently, I was dumped by my ex for no apparent reason. So, apparently, he likes someone else. It’s been a really tough month for me because it happened just last month,” she said.

Maraji thanked those who have been very supportive of her during this trying time and she also stated that God blessed her with a male friend from India who has been helping her with the grieving process.

Watch the video HERE.