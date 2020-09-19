Comedian, Bovi and wife celebrate 11 years of marriage!

It’s been eleven special years of marital bliss for Nigerian comedian, Bovi and Kris Asimonye Ugboma, his wife.

Its comedian Bovi’s eleventh wedding anniversary today, September 19, 2020.

Bovi, 40 and his wife Kris Asimonye seem to be having the best time of their lives so much so that the comedian has lost track of time. He simply can’t believe it’s been 11 great years.

He took to his official Instagram page to mark the celebration.

“11/11! I don’t even know what to say. So let the pictures do the talking. Dear @krisasimonye thank you for the music. This marriage has been just that- music !”, he wrote.