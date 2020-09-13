Columbia UK Records Remembers Wizkid’s ‘Ghetto Love’

Columbia Records UK has on Sunday afternoon remembered Wizkid‘s single, ‘Ghetto Love’ released on September 13, 2019.

From their official Twitter page, the tweet reads:

“1 year ago today. @wizkidayo #GhettoLove”

Columbia Records UK started in 1887. It is currently a subsidiary label under Sony Music Entertainment. As a record label, it prides itself as the oldest surviving brand in the recorded sound business. It is also the second major company to produce records.

The artists signed to the label include 21 Savage, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, and Childish Gambino.

Meanwhile, Wizkid is yet to release his highly anticipated album, ‘Made In Lagos’. His fans have repeatedly urged him to release the album.

