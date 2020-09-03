COEASU Orders Members To Withdraw Services From Schools

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has told its members across the nation to withdraw their services from their schools with immediate effect.

Recall that two weeks ago, the union issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, COEASU President, Nuhu Ogirima, said series of efforts through several correspondences to get the federal government to attend to the demands of the federal colleges of education in the country failed to yield results.

He said in lieu of this, the union was left with no option than to commence a series of actions which will lead to a full-blown nationwide strike as soon as schools reopen.

He said that the National Executive Committee of the union will be meeting to approve further actions to compel the government to respond to their demands.