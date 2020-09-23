CMC Motors CEO Reacts After Being Dragged By Erica’s Management For Not Fulfilling His Promise

Instagram Big Boy, Chidi Mike, the CEO of CMC motors has blasted ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica after he was dragged by her management for not fulfilling his promise to her.

Mike had taken to his instagram page to share his part on what transpired between him and the reality TV star’s management.

The businessman had promise to give Erica the sum of 2million Naira along with a brand new car.

The businessman, however, failed to deliver.

A man identified as Mike Premium made a video in which he called out the businessman.

Reacting to the video, Mike said that it takes six weeks to ship a car from Georgia, America to Nigeria, and he is pissed that Erica’s management would say such a thing against him.

