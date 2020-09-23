CMC Motors CEO Reacts After Being Dragged By Erica’s Management For Not Fulfilling His Promise

Instagram Big Boy, Chidi Mike, the CEO of CMC motors has blasted ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica after he was dragged by her management for not fulfilling his promise to her.

Mike had taken to his instagram page to share his part on what transpired between him and the reality TV star’s management.

The businessman had promise to give Erica the sum of 2million Naira along with a brand new car.

Cmc and Pepper seem to have forgotten about this. Clout chasers, please stay far away from Erica. #EricaOnceSaid #EricaNlwedim pic.twitter.com/RJknYcp4x3 — Mara 2virgils (@De_zeee) September 23, 2020

The businessman, however, failed to deliver.

A man identified as Mike Premium made a video in which he called out the businessman.

Yup this is the video from one guy called Mike Premium that triggered CMC anger towards Erica. Buttom line is that CMC wanted to use Erica as wedding escort and also as brand ambassador for 2 million and a Car. A very dirty deal but Erica's management ghosted him..lol… pic.twitter.com/zpkLNMlbQp — Tweet Inspector (@TweetInspector0) September 23, 2020

Reacting to the video, Mike said that it takes six weeks to ship a car from Georgia, America to Nigeria, and he is pissed that Erica’s management would say such a thing against him.

