Chris Brown thrills fans as he dances energetically to Burna Boy’s song (Video)

Multi-award winning American singer-songwriter, Chris Brown has been spotted in a viral video busting some amazing dance moves to Nigerian afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy’s song.

In the clip which was shared by AfroNation via its official Twitter page, Brown appeared to have finished addressing a crowd of fans when he was tasked to dance to the song playing in the background.

Burna Boy’s ”On The Low” was being bumped on loud speakers at the venue, when the Gimme Dat crooner went to work and dance energetically to the song.

From the start of the clip to the end, the excited US singer danced non-stop as fans cheered.

Watch the video below: