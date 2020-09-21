Chioma Avril Rowland Shares Lovely Photos With Davido

Singer Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland has shared a couple of beautiful photos of them at a restaurant.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple squashed all break-up rumors as they were spotted enjoying dinner with some of their close friends on Saturday, September 12.

The couple were also snapped having a nice time together.

Two weeks later, Chioma decided to update her Instagram feed with photos from the evening outing.

Reacting to the post, fans trooped to her comment section to gush over the blossoming relationship.

See the photos below: