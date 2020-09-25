Chika Ike And Regina Daniels Rock Matching Givenchy Shoes Amidst Rivalry Rumors (Photo)

Nollywood actresses and rumored rivals, Chika Ike and Regina Daniels, have been recently spotted wearing the same Givenchy shoes on a private jet.

Although both actresses have been spotted on different days in a private jet, it has been rumored that the private jet belongs to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband.

Information Nigeria recalls Chika Ike was in the news for allegedly having an affair with Ned Nwoko. The reports also went as far as saying that plans are being made for Ike to become Nwoko’s seventh wife.

A viral video of Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, warning Chika Ike to stay away from Ned Nwoko was also reported at the time.

Ned Nwoko and Chika Ike have, however, come out to refute the rumors.

