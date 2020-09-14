ChiGul Gets Positive Feedback From Her Weight Loss Challenge, ‘Lose It To Win It’

Popular media personality, Chigul, has shared the positive feedback and reviews she has been getting from her recent weight loss challenge, ‘Lose it to win with Chi Gul Challenge’.

She shared a screenshot of the review on her Instagram page with the caption:

“I have wondered.. ‘am I doing enough’ ….then I get this……#istoppedwondering @jennbwise sent this to me today… she is in our #accountability group and one of the winners of #loseittowinitwithchigul challenge…. THIS MADE MY MORNING #MAKINGIMPACT #onedayatatime #iamaworkinprogress”

Read Also: Comedienne Chigul discloses she has been battling an ailment for 125 days

In the review, Chi Gul is described as an angel and a phenomenal woman. The review also mentions that Chi Gul’s personal weight loss journey is an inspiration to so many.

See the post and review below: