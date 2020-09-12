Chicken thief forced to eat raw chicken as punishment by angry mob (video)

A chicken thief was handed an instant justice by an angry mob in Zimbabwe after being caught red-handed stealing a chicken.

The man who hid the chicken in his jacket was exposed after the dying chicken made an unusual sounds inside his jacket. A mob gathered after he was caught, and forced him to eat the chicken raw as punishment for the theft.

A voice was heard in the background telling him that since he stole the chicken with the intention of eating it, he might as well do so now. In the video, the thief can be seen biting off the cock’s head.

SavannaNews reported that the suspect only managed to eat the chicken head before he started vomiting.