Charly Boy To Star In Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys 2’

Veteran singer and media personality, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has shared photos of himself from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’, a Nollywood drama produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba.

The ace musician also known as ‘Area Fada’ took to Twitter to share the pictures with a caption that reads:

“We Live by Our Creed You’re Either At The Table Or on The Menu. King Of Boys.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Kemi Adetiba has shared the first official teaser for the movie. The official date of its release is, however, yet unknown.

Other actors to star in the film include Sola Sobowale, Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru, iLLBLISS, Nse Ikpe Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Tope Olowoniyan.

See Charly Boy’s tweet below: