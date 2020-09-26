Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Nollywood Stories Of The Week

Here is a line-up of the top 5 trending Nollywood stories you might have missed during the week.

You can click on the link to get the full details.

Cheap Gifts Make No Sense Economically I Hate Them” – Actress Sylvia Oluchy

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Oluchy has revealed how much she detests cheap gifts.

According to the actress, cheap gifts make no sense economically, a waste of money and leaves no sentimental gratitude.

Actor Segun Arinze Celebrates 55th Birthday (Photo)

During the week, veteran Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to God as he clocked a new age.

Actress Omoni Oboli Advises Women To Take Care Of Themselves

Popular actress, Omoni Oboli has penned an open letter to women and she dished out some important words of advice.

The film star advised women to take care of themselves and normalize enjoyment because they didn’t come to this life to only work and pay bills.

Too Much Humility Can Destroy You – Actress Chika Ike

Popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike shared a cryptic post in which she mentioned that humility is self-destructive.

’Politicians Should Also Be Kept In A House For 30 Days’ – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has shared his opinion on how aspiring politicians should be allowed to run for office.

The talented actor took to his official Twitter page to suggest that they should be kept in a house similar to the concept of the BBNaija reality TV show.