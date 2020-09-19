Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Nollywood Stories Of The Week

Below is a list of the top 5 trending Nollywood stories which were covered for the week.

You can catch up on the news by clicking on the links.

Actors Guild Of Nigeria Solicits Funds For Sick Actors

Nigerian actress, Omowunmi Dada, has announced a recent initiative which the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has decided to embark on.

The AGN intends to help a lot of actors who are down with one ailment or the other and so they are soliciting for funds.

Actress Regina Daniels Twins With Her Son, Munir (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels recently stepped out with her look-alike son, Munir Neji Nwoko and they both wore matching outfits.

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo Officially Becomes A Lawyer

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is officially a lawyer as he got called to the Nigerian Bar Association.

The actor broke the exciting news via his Instagram page.

Actor Timini Egbuson Sends Message To Critics Following Cheating Allegations (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson has sent a message to his critics days after he was embroiled in a messy cheating scandal.

”You Need To Upgrade” – Man Mocks Actress Rita Dominic For Using An iPhone 6



Veteran Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic, got dragged by a social media troll because of the version of iPhone she appeared to be using.