Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Interesting Stories You Missed

Here are a few of the top Nollywood stories you might have missed this week.

Actress Yvonne Jegede Writes Open Letter To All Her ‘Exes’

Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede penned an open letter to all her exes including her estranged husband, Olakunle Fawole, alias Abounce.

The single mum of one, who is beginning a chapter of her life, said that she has forgotten all the exes she wouldn’t talk to or work with anymore and seek the forgiveness of the ones she hurt.

‘So You Think Because Laycon Is Ugly He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Among You’ – Nkechi Blessing

Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has won the hearts of many as actress, Nkechi Blessing revealed she is also rooting for him.

The movie star rose to defend the reality TV star against critics on social media.

BBNaija: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drums Support For Laycon

Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola listed out BBNaija’s star, Laycon achievements via his Instagram page.

Just like Nkechi Blessing, the movie star threw his weight behind Laycon.

Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran Weeps During Interview; Begs For Financial Assistance (Video)

Veteran actor, Chief Kanran has cried out for help.

The actor requires financial assistance to enable him secure accommodation after he lost his home to a fire incident in 2017.

Yul Edochie To Give Out Benz SUV To Lucky Fan

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has express his desire to give away his old car to a lucky fan so he can acquire a newer model.

Edochie penned a letter to the manufacturing company via Twitter in which he stated that he would like to upgrade his 2007 GL450 Mercedes-Benz model but he doesn’t have the money yet.