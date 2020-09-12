Cardi B’s Single’ ‘WAP’ Becomes Certified Platinum In US

American rapper, Cardi B, is currently enjoying massive success as her single with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’, has become certified Platinum in the US.

The charts shared this information via Twitter. The post reads:

“@iamcardib & @theestallion’s ‘WAP’ is now eligible fpr 3x PLATINUM (3,000,000) in the US. It’s the 4th fastest song in history to achieve this.”

Also, she is currently the most streamed female rapper on music streaming platform, Spotify. According to the tweet monitoring her streaming statistics, her songs have over 9.88 million streams on the platform.

The tweet reads:

“Cardi B was once again the MOST-streamed female rapper on Spotify yesterday, with over 9.88 MILLION streams (September 10).”

See the tweets below: