‘Cardi B Should Have Learned To Cook And Clean For Offset’ – Lorraine

American political journalist, DeAnna Lorraine, has tweeted concerning the reported impending divorce between Cardi B and her husband, Offset.

The popular journalist wrote on Twitter:

“Cardi B should’ve really learned to cook & clean for Offset instead of just relying on that WAP… didn’t get her too far after all.”

Lorraine has been in some online fights with Cardi B. It is, therefore, assumed that her tweet is a sarcastic shade at the rapper.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of three years whom she has a daughter with. In the divorce papers, Cardi B also stated that she wants primary custody of their child, Kulture.

See Lorraine’s tweet below: