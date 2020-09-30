Cardi B Shares Video Of Her Daughter Singing Rihanna’s Song, ‘Work’

American rapper, Cardi B, has shared a video of her daughter, Kulture, making an attempt to sing Rihanna’s hit song, ‘Work’. The Grammy award-winning rapper took to her Instagram story to share the video.

In the short video, Kulture sings to Rihanna’s ‘Work’ being played in the background.

Information Nigeria recalls Cardi B has become the only female rapper to have the highest number of Spotify monthly listeners. She has also surpassed Ariana Grande.

Cardi B also recently celebrated late rapper, Pop Smoke, for being the number one digital rapper of 2020. She placed second and Drake placed third.

“So proud of Pop Smoke“, she tweeted.

Watch the video below: