Cardi B Reveals Why She Filed For Divorce From Offset

American rapper, Cardi B has finally explained why she filed for divorce from her husband, Offset.

The rapper, who went live via Instagram on Friday, made sure to clear the air and address the rumors surrounding her split from her husband.

Cardi B debunked claims that she got cheated on as she said;

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f**ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”



The rapper confessed that she just got tired of constantly arguing with her husband. In her words; “I just got tired of f**king arguing,” she admitted. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart,” she said. “I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

