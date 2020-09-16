Cardi B Reportedly Files For Divorce From Offset

American rapper, Cardi B, has reportedly filed for a divorce from her husband, Offset. The award-winning global superstar has been married to her husband, who is also a rapper, for three years.

They have a daughter together, Kulture. According to reports, she filed court documents in Georgia which indicates that she seeks dissolution of marriage.

The paperwork, in which she is listed as the plaintiff and Offset is listed as the defendant, was reportedly filed on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Cardi B is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their two-year-old daughter. She is also seeking that Offset pays child support.

It is also clearly stated in the documents that they are currently separated and ‘there are no prospects for reconciliation.’