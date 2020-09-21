Cardi B Launches Instagram Account For Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, Kulture

American rapper, Cardi B, has created an official Instagram account for her two-year-old daughter named Kulture. Kulture is the daughter of her estranged husband, Offset.

The global superstar took to her official Instagram page to announce that her daughter now owns a personal Instagram account by sharing some photos of Kulture with a caption that reads thus:

“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG….soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up”

Read Also: Cardi B Receives Expensive Mother’s Day Gifts From Offset

Cardi B has been in the news over her divorce suit with her husband of three years. She stated that she has grown apart from him. Information Nigeria also reported that Cardi B has beat Ariana Grande to become the most listened to female artist on Spotify.

See her Instagram post below: