Cardi B explains why she filed for divorce from Offset, says ‘sometimes people really do grow apart’ (video)

Cardi B has explained why she filed for divorce from her husband of three years and Migos rapper, Offset.

The rap queen who addressed her fans via an Instagram Live video on Friday September 18, had filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday (September 15) according to documents obtained from Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

Cardi in the Instalive session, disclosed that the reason for their split wasn’t because of Offset’s infidelity. She further affirmed that she did not file for divorce as a publicity stunt for her upcoming album.

The rapper said;

“I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of shit.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.

Cardi B went on to explain that her reason for filing for divorce is because sometimes people really do grow apart.

She added;

“I just got tired of f—ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Here is the Instalive video below;