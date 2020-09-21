Cardi B Beats Ariana Grande To Become Second Female Artist With Highest Spotify Monthly Listeners

American female rapper, Cardi B, has become the most listened female artist on Spotify, surpassing Ariana Grande. This has been confirmed by the charts monitoring her statistics.
“Spotify Monthly Listeners: Cardi B – 51,060,534 (+158,560) Cardi is now the second female artist with most monthly listeners, surpassing Ariana Grande. (#7 overall)”
“@iamcardib has broken the record for MOST monthly listeners for a female rapper in Spotify history (50.9 million).”
Information Nigeria recalls the Grammy award-winning rapper has filed for a divorce from her husband of three years, Offset. She also wants legal custody of their daughter, Kulture. Stating her reasons for divorce, Cardi B explained that some people really do grow apart.
