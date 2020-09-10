Card Readers Destroyed As Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo state, is on fire.

It was gathered that the fire, which started at about 8pm on Thursday, razed down a container laden with smart card readers.

Card readers meant for the October 10 governorship election were reportedly destroyed in the outbreak.

It is not immediately clear what led to the fire incident.

In a series of tweets, the commission said investigation will commence once the fire has been contained.

The commission is situated in Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.