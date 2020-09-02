CAMA Not Targeted At Religious Bodies, Says Presidency

Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has expressed that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 does not target churches and religious bodies.

He made this known while speaking during a visitation to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr. Samson Ayokunle in Abuja on Tuesday.

At the event, Enang pointed out that sections of the Act being disputed by religious bodies, especially Christians, were not new and had been in the 1990 Act, which was recently amended.

Recall that CAN had recently called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the implementation of the Act.

Enang said Buhari had no bad intention against Christianity or any other religion, adding that the Act, having become law by assent, only the National Assembly could amend it.