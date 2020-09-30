By-Election: Lagos PDP Must Retire Bode George To Win – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has stated that the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should retire former Nigeria Port Authority boss, Chief Bode Goerge.

The former governor stated that the political retirement of the former Deputy National Chairman of the party would help the party to make progress and win elections in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka.

The statement quoted Fayose as speaking during the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Committee for the Lagos-East senatorial by-election on Tuesday.

The former called on party stalwarts to rally around the party’s candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District by-election.