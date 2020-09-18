Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ Becomes First Nigerian Album To Stay On Billboard World Album Top 10 Chart For 4 Weeks

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, has become the first African artist to have album not only peak on the Billboard World Album chart but also stay there for four consecutive weeks.

The tweet announcing this feat, which was retweeted by Burna Boy on his official Twitter page, reads:

“‘Twice As Tall’ by Burna Boy places at #8 on this week’s Billboard World Album Chart – it debuted at #1, a First for Nigeria. – It becomes the First & Only album by an artist from Nigeria to stay in the charts Top 10 for 4 consecutive weeks. Congrats Burna #TWICEASTALL”

Read AlsoLaycon to perform alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy at AfroNation as co-founder offers him slot

Burna Boy will also be performing at the virtual Nations United event on September 19.

See the tweet below:

Tweet

See the proof below:

Proof

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here