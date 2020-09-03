Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ Album Was Mixed Via Zoom

It has been revealed that Burna Boy‘s ‘Twice As Tall’ album was mixed over Zoom. In a interview with music streaming platform Audiomack, the engineer of the album, Jesse Ray Ernster opens up about working with Burna Boy.

In the interview, Jesse Ray Ernster reveals that he has worked with Burna Boy in the past for his ‘African Giant’ studio album. He adds that he met Burna Boy for the first time in 2019.

More interesting is the fact that Ernster’s one-year-old daughter is another mixer credited on the album. Ernster also reveals that his one-year-old daughter loves Burna Boy’s music.

Ernster is quoted as saying:

“We had to find ways to produce, mix, and master the album completely remotely. Burna was in Nigeria, Diddy was in Miami, and I was in LA. We proceeded to mix this album, over the last three months, via Zoom. We spent many, many, many long day together over Zoom, working hard and getting to know each other on a way deeper level than before.”

