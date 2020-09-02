Burna Boy’s Parents, Samuel And Bose Ogulu Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy’s parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The singer’s mother posted a couple of lovely photos of herself and her husband via Instagram to mark the milestone.

Sharing the photos, Bose wrote;

“My boyfriend for 32 years,

My baby daddy for 29 years,

My husband for 30 years and counting.

Happy Anniversary to US.”

It is no news that the ‘Way Too Big’ crooner’s mother also doubles as his manager.

Fans trooped to her comment section to send in congratulatory messages.

See the full post below: