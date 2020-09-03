Burna Boy’s ‘On The Low’ Hits 150M Views On YouTube

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has thanked fans because his single, ‘On The Low’ has hit 150 million views on video-streaming platform, YouTube.

The Afro beats superstar took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday evening to acknowledge this feat with gratitude to his fans by tweeting thus:

“150 millions Views!!!!! Thank you Burna Boy – On The Low [Official Music Video] youtu.be/Ecl8Aod0Tl0 via @YouTube”

‘On The Low’ was released as a single in 2018. It is also the sixteenth track on his fourth studio album, ‘African Giant’.

It has also been revealed in a recent interview that his latest album, ‘Twice As Tall’ was mixed and engineered via Zoom.

See Burna Boy’s tweet below: