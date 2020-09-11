Burna Boy’s Fans React To Davido’s New Song, ‘Fem’

Some fans of Afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy, have reacted to the new song, ‘Fem’ dropped by Afrobeats star, Davido. They think that Davido’s new song is nothing compared to Burna Boy’s tracks on his globally-acclaimed album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Taking to the comments section on his Instagram page, they tell him that this is their least favorite of all his songs. A fan with the handle @jake_oberholzer wrote:

“Na song be this??? 23 alone will bury his album yet to release abeg make una Dey talk true but money wey in go give una go allow una talk true, olowo layemo (na person wey get money people Dey surround tueeeeeh wack”

Another user with the handle @juhdyhopps wrote:

“Very dry song burna boy still the best”

See their comments below: