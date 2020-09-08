Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Necklace He Received From His “Wife”, Stefflon Don (Video)

British rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, better known as Stefflon Don, recently gifted her man, Burna Boy an expensive diamond necklace.

The couple have been dating since 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, showed off the the diamond-encrusted piece and he revealed he got it from his ‘wife’, Stefflon Don.

In the video, the singer also put the British rapper on display as she could be seen sitting in backseat of the car.

A close look at the pendant of the neckpiece shows a photo of musician’s late best friend, Gambo.

Read Also: IG Comedian, Josh2Funny shares hilarious throwback photo of when he was a “Meruwa”

Watch the video below: