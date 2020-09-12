Buratai: We’ll Continue To Be Ruthless Against Bandits, Kidnappers

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai has reiterated the desire of the Nigerian army to bring an end to banditry and kidnapping in the country.

He expressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to be ruthless, decisive and aggressive against the marauding bandits terrorizing the North-west region of the country.

Also Read: Insecurity: Troops Kill 100 Bandits, Arrest 148 In North-West

He stated this while briefing journalists at the Special Army Super Camp IV, Faskari, Katsina State on Saturday.

He expressed that the army would continue to adopt evolving security strategies to end bloodletting facing the region.