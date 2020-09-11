Buhari To CBN: Don’t Release Money For Food, Fertiliser Import

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withdraw funding for the importation of food and fertiliser.

He gave this order during the meeting of the National Food Security Council (NFSC), held in the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the order given verbally by the President would soon be documented.

In the statement, Garba Shehu also stated that the federal government had rolled out the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), the core of which is self-sustainability and massive job creation through agriculture.