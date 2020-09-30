Buhari Swears In Four New Permanent Secretaries

Four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service have been sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This ceremony was carried out before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Council Chambers of the State House on Wednesday.

Also Read: President Buhari Presents 2021 Budget Next Week

With the swearing-in of these four officers, the list of 16 persons appointed on the 12th of June 2020 is now complete.

Those individuals sworn-in on Wednesday include Mr. James Sule from Kaduna; Mr. Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi; Mrs. Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers, and Mr. Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara.