Buhari Is Doing Well With Dwindling Revenues – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that despite the dwindling revenues of the government, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is doing immensely well.

The Minister stated this while responding to questions on the state of the nation on an audience participatory program of the language station of Radio Nigeria, Lagos operations, Bond FM 92.9 in Ikeja.

The program reportedly aired in Yoruba Language, and it was monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The Minister expressed that the current administration was delivering on its election promises in spite of economic crunch due to the dwindling price of crude oil and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

While citing the ongoing rail project, the Minister stated Buhari’s government has delivered more infrastructures than previous administrations despite the little revenue being accrued.

Still praising the Buhari-led administration, Mohammed stated that before the Buhari administration came on board, Nigeria depended solely on the importation of rice from Thailand and India, however, presently, Nigeria has 34 integrated rice mills while rice production by local farmers has significantly increased, leading to many locally made brands of rice.