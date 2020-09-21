Buhari Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Ghanaian President

In a bid to solve the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Nigeria and Ghana, President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Sunday night.

Bashir Ahmad, the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, made this known via Twitter.

Although Ahmad didn’t specify the reason for the meeting, it is believed to be in relations to the closure of shops owned by Nigerian traders in Ghana, which had heightened tensions between the two countries.

The situation has led the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to summon Ghana’s Charge d Affaires to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo for talks.

The tension has also lead the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to visit Ghana with a view to seeing how the issues at stake could be resolved amicably.

The Ghanaian government had proposed a meeting between the two leaders prior to the one they held behind closed doors on Sunday.