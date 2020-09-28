Buhari Govt To Blame For Electricity Tariff Increase, Reno Omokri Tackles Lai Mohammed

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the hike in electricity tariff.

He made this statement in reaction to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed‘s statement that President Buhari is not responsible for the hike.

The Minister stated that the recent increase in electricity tariff is the fault of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan-led administration.

Reacting to the accusation against his former boss, Reno blamed the Buhari administration for not completing the privatisation of the power sector by selling off the transmission sub-sector.

According to Omokri, electricity generation and distribution improved because the Jonathan administration privatised the generation and distribution segments of the electricity sector.

He stated that Lai Mohammed’s statement contradicted Babatunde Raji Fashola, who was the Minister of Power in 2015 statement “We are producing more power than what we met; we are transmitting more power than what we met, and we are distributing more power than what we met. I met 4,000MW; we have added 3,000MW more – 1,000MW per year. Our raw rate 1000MW every year,” he quoted Fashola to have said.

Omokri also stated that the weak link in the power sector is not the privatised power generating and distributing company, but the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which has not been privatised, as it should have been, and which is still managed by the Buhari government.