Buhari Endorses Akeredolu’s Re-election As APC Flags-off Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office.

President Buhari presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

He urged the party to work diligently and ensure fairness in electoral processes while returning the governorship candidate of the party for the second term in office.

He expressed that the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided a solid ground for an easier clear victory for the candidate than he achieved in his first term.