Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Zulum’s Convoy

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack by suspected members of Boko Haram on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Friday.

The President described the attack as an attempt to sabotage the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Recall that InformationNigeria reported that the attack led to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.

In a statement condemning the incident, Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, quoted him as asking Borno government officials and security agencies to remain resolute.

Also Read: Boko Haram: Attack On My Convoy By Terrorists Unfortunate – Governor Zulum

The President urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues, and locations well in advance of returning IDPs while working closely with local communities.

The President also commended the efforts of security officials on ground to repel the attack on the Governor’s convoy.