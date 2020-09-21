Buhari Calls For Unity In Kaduna, Says ‘No Development Without Peace’

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the people of Kaduna State to embrace in order for development to happen in the state.

Buhari urged all indigenes of Kaduna to cooperate with the government and security agencies to secure “peace and harmony in the state.”

The President made the plea during his speech at the fifth edition of KADINVEST, Kaduna state’s annual economic and investment forum.

Buhari’s appeal is coming at a delicate time where the state has been a hotspot for insecurity.

“We must live together as brothers and sisters because, without peace, development cannot take place,” Buhari said at the end of his speech, which was effusive with praise for the state government’s work in promoting job-creating investments and building infrastructure.