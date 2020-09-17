‘Broken Girls Evolve Into Unstoppable Women’ – Tonto Dikeh Writes

Popular Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has shared an inspirational message with her fans on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star, who hails from Rivers state, pointed out that there is still room for growth.

Dikeh also encouraged her fans and followers to keep on ”growing and healing”.

The single mother of one accompanied the post with stunning photos of herself.

The actress wrote;

“BROKEN GIRLS EVOLVE INTO UNSTOPPABLE WOMEN!!

Darling,

KEEP GROWING

KEEP HEALING”

